BRIEF-CBOE Holdings says May 2017 OPTIONS total trading volume of 154.9 million
* May 2017 OPTIONS total trading volume of 154.9 million, up 29.1 percent
Brazilian stocks fell early on Thursday as caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement later in the day led investors to book profits following a five-day rally in which the index rose 6.56 percent.
An index of electricity companies rose 0.42 percent after plunging 8.2 percent on Wednesday over concerns that recent government measures to reduce electricity rates could overstretch a sector facing stubborn costs and rising regulatory pressure.
The benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.3 percent to 59,743.65 shortly after opening.
LIMA, June 5 Peru's Finance Minister Alfredo Thorne on Monday denied asking the comptroller's office to approve a $520 million airport contract in exchange for a bigger budget last month.