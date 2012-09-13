UPDATE 10-Oil falls 1 pct on fears Mideast rift could harm OPEC cuts
* U.S. rig count the most since April 2015 (Adds gasoline price move, Libya news, updates prices)
A meeting of shareholders in Argentine energy company YPF approved plans to issue an additional $2 billion in debt to help fund a five-year investment plan aimed at boosting oil and natural gas output by almost a third.
The company, which was nationalized in May, needs to secure financing of about $7.4 billion to cover part of the $37.2 billion it aims to invest through 2017.
At Thursday's meeting, shareholders agreed to expand a medium-term debt program to $3 billion from the previously approved $1 billion.
YPF sold 1.5 billion pesos ($322 million) in short-term bonds in the local market this week. (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz)
* U.S. rig count the most since April 2015 (Adds gasoline price move, Libya news, updates prices)
OTTAWA, June 5 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a clear jab at U.S. President Donald Trump's move to quit a major climate change pact, said on Monday the world needed "the courage to confront hard truths" on global warming.