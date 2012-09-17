Shares in Argentina's state-controlled energy company YPF
fell sharply in Buenos Aires on Monday due to
investor concerns it will not secure the financing it needs to
guarantee a five-year investment plan, traders said.
Shares in the oil firm, which was nationalized in May,
traded down nearly 6 percent in afternoon trade at 77.5 pesos
per share, dragging the blue-chip MerVal share index
down 1.9 percent.
YPF shareholders last week approved plans to issue $3
billion in debt to help fund the investment plan aimed at
boosting oil and natural gas output by almost a third. The
company sold 1.5 billion pesos ($322 million) in short-term,
local debt last week.
Senior YPF executives are due to meet potential investors in
the United States and Britain later this month, but market
analysts in Buenos Aires said local investors were skeptical.
"The scale of YPF's slide is due to feeling that the search for
foreign financing isn't going to be as easily resolved as it was
in Argentina," said Horacio Corneille, a trader at a Buenos
Aires brokerage that bears his last name.