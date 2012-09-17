Barclays analyst Fabio Zagatti raised the price target on four
Brazilian mid-sized lenders after recent measures to spur growth
and growing loan demand among small enterprises are likely to
offset the impact of the collapse of consumer lender Banco
Cruzeiro do Sul. In a report, Zagatti upped the
targets of Banco ABC Brasil to 20 reais from 19
reais; Banrisul to 22 reais from 20 reais; Bicbanco
to 15 reais from 14 reais, and; Banco Daycoval
to 14 reais from 13 reais.
"With this, rather than thinking of it as a negative sign
that liquidity conditions among smaller banks are concerning, we
think that those mid-sized banks we cover focused in small
enterprise lending should be the ultimate beneficiaries of these
measures, given their sound credit risk profiles," Zagatti
wrote.