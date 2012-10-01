GLOBAL MARKETS-Jitters push Treasury yields, dollar to 7-month lows
* Sterling slightly lower before UK election (Adds oil recovery and settled price; updates throughout)
The board of Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, proposed on Monday paying $3 billion in dividends to shareholders on Oct. 31, according to a securities filing. The payment will be the second installment of a total $6 billion dividend payout approved earlier in the year.
Shareholders as of record Oct. 16 will receive $0.582114 per common and preferred share under the plan, Vale said in the filing.
* Sterling slightly lower before UK election (Adds oil recovery and settled price; updates throughout)
* Bayer to shift 530 mln in Covestro shares into pension fund