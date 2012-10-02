Brazilian stocks rose for a second day on Tuesday, on optimism Spain's government will soon request a bailout in a step that most investors see as necessary to mitigate the euro zone's debt crisis.

The benchmark Bovespa stock index jumped 0.8 percent to 60,044.44 at 1017 local time (1317 GMT), fueled by growing purchases of the most widely traded stocks such as mining giant Vale and oil producer OGX Petróleo among foreign investors.

Vale led gains, adding 1.1 percent to 35.65 reais.