Grupo Pão de Açúcar, Brazil's largest retailer, said
on Wednesday that shareholders' meeting will be held on Oct. 18
to discuss changes to the company's statutes, including the
creation of a vice chairman position. Most changes are being
sponsored by Casino Guichard Perrachon, the French
retailer that won control of the Brazilian company in June.
According to a securities filing in Brazil, shareholders of
Pão de Açúcar will cast votes on the election of Arnauld
Strasser, 42, as vice chairman. The creation of a corporate
governance committee and an overhaul of the board might also be
discussed and voted on, the filing said.
Casino and Pão de Açúcar Chairman Abílio Diniz fell out last
year after the latter tried to merge the Brazilian company with
Carrefour without Casino's approval. Carrefour is
Casino's archrival in France.