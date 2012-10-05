Brazilian oil company OGX Petroleo e Gas SA and the
petroleum unit of Denmark's AP Moeller-Maersk
received a license from the Brazilian environmental protection
agency Ibama to drill in two offshore exploration areas in
Brazil's Campos basin, OGX said in a securities filing on
Friday.
OGX, which is Brazil's No. 2 oil company by market value and
the operator of the BM-C-37 and BM-C-38 blocks, owns 70 percent
of the concessions, which are adjacent to OGX's BM-C-41 block,
home to Tubarao Azul, the company's first producing oil field.
Maersk owns 30 percent.
OGX said it plans to drill six wells, three in each block.
Three wells have already been drilled in BM-C-37. The three
wells in BM-C-38 will be the first drilled in the block.
