Brazilian oil company OGX Petroleo e Gas SA and the petroleum unit of Denmark's AP Moeller-Maersk received a license from the Brazilian environmental protection agency Ibama to drill in two offshore exploration areas in Brazil's Campos basin, OGX said in a securities filing on Friday.

OGX, which is Brazil's No. 2 oil company by market value and the operator of the BM-C-37 and BM-C-38 blocks, owns 70 percent of the concessions, which are adjacent to OGX's BM-C-41 block, home to Tubarao Azul, the company's first producing oil field. Maersk owns 30 percent.

OGX said it plans to drill six wells, three in each block. Three wells have already been drilled in BM-C-37. The three wells in BM-C-38 will be the first drilled in the block.

