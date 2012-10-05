Vale SA, the world's second-largest mining company,
said in a statement that it resumed operations on the Carajas
Railway in Brazil's Amazon two days after a protest by Brazilian
Indian groups blocked the line.
The 892-kilometer (554-mile) Carajas railway is responsible
for the shipment of about 10 percent of the world's sea-borne
iron ore exports as well as the transport of other Vale
minerals, pig iron, Brazilian agricultural products and
petroleum. It also operates passenger transport services.
Vale is the world's largest iron ore producer and the
Carajas railway carries about a third of its 300 million tonnes
of output a year.