South Korea end-May reserves hit record on management gains

SEOUL, June 5 South Korea's foreign exchange reserves rose for a third consecutive month to a record high of $378.46 billion in May, as a broad decline in the U.S. currency boosted the dollar value of other currencies in its portfolio, the central bank said on Monday. In April, forex reserves were at $376.57 billion. Foreign exchange reserves in total held by the Bank of Korea rose by $1.89 billion in May. The Bank of Korea attributed the rise to gains from reserve portfo