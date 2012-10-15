HRT Participacoes em Petroleo SA on Monday said that
it is in talks with Brazilian state-led oil company Petrobras
and other companies about how to sell gas resources
it has discovered in Brazil's remote Amazon region. On Sept. 17,
HRT chief executive Marcio Mello told Reuters he planed to
define how he would sell, or "monetize" gas HRT has found in
Brazil's Solimoes basin west of Manaus, Brazil by the end of
2012 and sign a contract to sell it by the end of 2013.
Anglo-Russian oil company TNK-BP is a partner with HRT
in the Amazon blocks where gas was found. Under consideration
are plans to build a petrochemical plant in the region that uses
natural gas as a feed stock and to use the gas to generate
electricity, he said.