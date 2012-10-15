HRT Participacoes em Petroleo SA on Monday said that it is in talks with Brazilian state-led oil company Petrobras and other companies about how to sell gas resources it has discovered in Brazil's remote Amazon region. On Sept. 17, HRT chief executive Marcio Mello told Reuters he planed to define how he would sell, or "monetize" gas HRT has found in Brazil's Solimoes basin west of Manaus, Brazil by the end of 2012 and sign a contract to sell it by the end of 2013. Anglo-Russian oil company TNK-BP is a partner with HRT in the Amazon blocks where gas was found. Under consideration are plans to build a petrochemical plant in the region that uses natural gas as a feed stock and to use the gas to generate electricity, he said.