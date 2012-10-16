Brazilian electricity generator Cia. Energetica de Minas Gerais
declined to apply to renew concessions to operate
three hydroelectric power dams, Chief Executive Djalma Bastos de
Morais said in a statement. The dams are responsible for more
than a third of its output. Cemig said new government rules that
allow concession renewal in exchange for sharp cuts in
electricity rates do not impact its right to renew the contracts
for 20 years under old rules. Renewal under the old rules would
increase the chance that Cemig, controlled by the state of Minas
Gerais, could make a profit.