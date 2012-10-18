Brazilian corporate demand for bank loans, measured on an
average daily basis, rose 0.5 percent in September from the
prior month, reflecting a gradual recovery in economic activity,
credit research company Serasa Experian said on Thursday.
Without calendar adjustments, corporate credit demand fell
17 percent from August, which had four more weekdays than
September. Demand for credit by small and medium-sized
businesses fell from the previous month, but large companies
posted a slight increase in requests for loans, Serasa said.