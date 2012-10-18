(Corrects to say ore received by JFE sinter plant, not floating
transfer ship.)
The Vale Minas Gerais, the world's largest iron-ore carrier,
docked for the first time at the Port of Villanueva in the
Philippines, the company said in a statement. Rio de
Janeiro-based Vale, the world's No. 2 mining company, said the
Singapore-flagged Vale Minas Gerais is on its maiden voyage. Ore
from the 400,000 deadweight-ton "Valemax" vessel, which is
bigger than three standard soccer fields laid end to end, was
received by Japan's JFE Steel which has a sintering
plant at the port. The plant processes iron ore into a form that
JFE's steelmaking blast furnaces can use.
(Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)