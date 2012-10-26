State-run Banco do Brasil SA said on Friday that a
total 8.1 billion reais ($4 billion) worth of government notes
received from the federal government as part of a capital
injection program have been converted into cash. Of that amount,
Brazil's central bank authorized the nation's largest lender to
book 3.2 billion reais as Tier I capital, Banco do Brasil said
in a regulatory filing.
Tier I capital is composed of core capital, which usually
consists primarily of common stock, non-redeemable preferred
stock and retained earnings. The capital injection will help
increase Banco do Brasil's regulatory capital ratio, based on
Basel II guidelines, by 1.26 percentage points.
Banco do Brasil will seek permission to book the rest of
those funds, or about 4.9 billion reais, as Tier I and Tier II
capital, the filing added.