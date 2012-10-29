Cia. Estadual de Águas e Esgotos SA, the water and sewage
utility owned by Brazil's state of Rio de Janeiro, plans to sell
shares in an initial public offering, according to a securities
filing late on Friday. Cedae, as the company is known, hired BTG
Pactual Group, the nation's sole listed investment
bank, to manage the transaction, the filing added.
The company did not disclose the size of the transaction or
a timetable for it.
Besides BTG Pactual, the investment-banking units of Banco
Bradesco SA, Banco do Brasil SA, Bank of
America Corp and Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
will also help handle the deal, the filing said.