Gol Linhas Aéreas, Brazil's second-largest airline,
plans to extend a program to streamline domestic flights into
2013 and focus on expanding international flights, especially to
the United States, daily newspaper Valor Econômico reported on
Monday. The newspaper cited a source familiar with the
situation.
In a separate interview, Gol Chief Executive Paulo Kakinoff
told Valor that the company is gauging the possibility of
further flight reductions in Brazil. He declined to give any
estimates.
Calls made to Gol's press office on São Paulo to confirm the
content of the Valor reports were not immediately answered.