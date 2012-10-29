Cetip SA Mercados Organizados' partnership with U.S.
technology provider FNC to develop a new registration service to
mortgage lenders is "positive news," since it could help expand
participation in a fast-growing market and generate more
revenue, analysts at Barclays said on Monday. The venture, which
could be offered until July 2013, was reported by newspaper
Valor Econômico.
According to the Barclays analysts, the product "could help
banks speed up credit analysis, and the creation of standardized
contracts could also increase securitized product exposure." Yet
they said that "until we have more disclosure on the project
-pricing/revenue sharing - we deem it too early to bake in the
housing market as a game changer."