UPDATE 2-After debt reprieve, pressure on India's RCom to close asset deals
* Lenders to take control of RCom if deals not clinched (Adds comments from bankers, analyst)
The board of Itaúsa Investimentos Itaú SA, the investment holding company that controls Brazil's largest private sector bank, approved on Tuesday a plan to buy as many as 70 million common and 240 million preferred stock - a little less than 10 percent of the firm's outstanding stock, according to a securities filing.
The company said in a separate filing that net income rose 5.5 percent in the third quarter to 1.34 billion reais ($660 million) from a year earlier. Profit rose as income from Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and bathroom fittings maker Duratex SA offset losses in Elekeiroz SA and technology company Grupo Itautec SA.
* Lenders to take control of RCom if deals not clinched (Adds comments from bankers, analyst)
MILAN, June 5 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets