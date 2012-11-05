Brazilian bourse operator BM&FBovespa SA expects the
integration of its four clearinghouses for fixed-income
instruments, derivatives, equities and commodities to save
investors of at least 500 million reais ($245 million) a day by
freeing up collateral and reducing transaction costs, Cicero
Vieira Neto, the official overseeing the process, told
attendants at a company seminar in São Paulo.
BM&FBovespa, Brazil's sole financial exchange, is unlikely
to share clearing, custody and settlement facilities with
potential rivals until at least 2014, when the integration of
its post-trading structure should be ready, Chief Financial
Officer Eduardo Guardia told Reuters in March.