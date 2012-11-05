Barclays analysts led by Ivan Fernandes are recommending
investors exit their debt holdings of Brazilian state-run power
holding company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA
after new rules to renew electricity licenses are likely to cut
operating earnings by half next year.
Bonds of Eletrobras, as Centrais is known, are likely to
underperform relative to those of Petróleo Brasileiro SA
, Brazil's state-controlled oil producer, Fernandes
said in a report on Monday. The amount of money Eletrobras is
being reimbursed for an early termination of certain licenses
will fall short of remunerating investors and funding capital
expenditures, which is likely to drive net debt to about 14
times operational earnings by the end of next year, from about
2.8 times now, he noted.