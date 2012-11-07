India says to levy 3 pct tax on gold under new regime, industry relieved
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
Recent advances by shares of Brazilian truck part makers Randon Participaçoes and Iochpe Maxion SA are not justified by recovering truck sales in October, Credit Suisse analyst Bruno Savaris warned in a note to clients.
Current valuations suggest unrealistic expectations of continued growth, Savaris said, adding that an oversupplied production chain and restrictive credit conditions will continue to drag on earnings.
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.