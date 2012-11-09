Magnesita, the world's No. 3 producer of fireproof
material for steel mills, saw third-quarter net income plunge 71
percent from the prior three months after costs and expenses
fell at a slower pace than revenue. Output of refractory
material and minerals such as dolomite, magnesite and graphite
dropped 11 percent and 21 percent, respectively, on a
quarter-on-quarter basis, the company said in a securities
filing.
Net income at 10.7 million reais ($5.3 million) missed the
average estimate of 18.3 million reais predicted by a Reuters
poll of four analysts. On a year-on-year basis, profit sank 69
percent.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization,
a gauge of operational profitability known as EBITDA, slumped 20
percent to 84.3 million reais, down from an estimated 88.8
million reais in the poll.