Brazil's securities and exchange regulator CVM is considering
easing rules for initial public offerings of up to 150 million
reais ($71.5 million) to facilitate the access of small- and
mid-sized companies to funding in capital markets. In a
statement published on Friday, CVM said it would be willing to
forgo a series of requirements for so-called small IPOs on a
"case-by-case" basis.
The regulator is on a working group that will submit a
series of recommendations to the government to incentivize such
transactions, the statement said.