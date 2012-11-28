Strategists at UBS Securities led by Nicholas Smithie said in a report on Wednesday that the current return on equity in Brazil equities prints just above 10 percent, half the ROE observed only six years ago. For most emerging market countries, the declines are likely to be a more cyclical affair whereas in Brazil's case, "the regulatory intervention and the end of the commodity super-cycle mean that the decline in ROE is more structural in nature," Smithie and his team said in the report.

The team estimates that Brazil's ROE can recover to around 12 percent, "which only puts its fair value price-to-earnings ratio at 10.2 times, close to the prevailing multiple." Stock selection is rather limited too, UBS' Smithie added, as "we either find companies with poor fundamentals that trade at depressed valuations, or domestically-focused companies that appear fundamentally overvalued."