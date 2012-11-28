Household debt ratios in Brazil fell in September from the prior month, the
central bank said on Wednesday, further indication that record low borrowing
costs and a resilient job market are alleviating family budgets across the
country. Debt fell to 44.39 percent of household income in September, compared
with 44.50 percent in August, the bank said.
Debt-servicing fell to an average 22 percent of household income in
September from 22.2 percent in August, the central bank added. Lending in Brazil
will likely grow moderately next year, with a decline in loan delinquencies and
support provided by a robust economic recovery, said Carlos Hamilton Araújo, the
central bank's head of economic policy.