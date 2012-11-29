The Argentine unit of U.S. energy company Chevron said
on Thursday its operations were being hit by a court embargo on
up to $19 billion worth of company assets, part of an
environmental lawsuit by Ecuadorean villagers. ID:nL1E8M7IVV]
"We're asking for this embargo to be lifted as soon as
possible in order to avert its negative impact on the country,
the government, the company and the future of Argentina's energy
industry," the company said in a statement published in
Argentine newspapers.
"The judicial embargo hampers Chevron Argentina's capacity
to operate and re-invest because it affects more than 90 percent
of income from crude sales," it added. Chevron Argentina
produces about 5 percent of the country's crude.
An Ecuadorean court last year ordered Chevron Corp to pay
the enormous sum for contamination of watersheds over nearly 30
years that the plaintiffs say sickened indigenous tribespeople
and farmers in the Ecuadorean Amazon.
Chevron has refused to make any payments and accuses
Ecuadorean courts of fraud. Because the company has few assets
in the Andean nation, the plaintiffs are seeking enforcement of
the ruling in other countries including Brazil and Canada.