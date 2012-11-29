State-controlled Argentine energy company YPF has
bought a 54.7 percent stake in Gas Argentino, the holding
company that controls Argentine natural gas distributor Metrogas
, from Britain's BG Group.
YPF said it will end up with a 70 percent indirect stake in
Metrogas if the deal is approved by local regulators. The
company did not say how much it paid for the shares.
Metrogas, which distributes natural gas to about 2 million
customers in and around the capital Buenos Aires, has been
suffering financial problems due to a tariff freeze imposed a
decade ago at the height of an economic crisis. In September, it
said it was struggling to pay providers.