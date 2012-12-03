Strategists at BTG Pactual Group are recommending investors add
exposure to exporters of commodities and manufactured goods in
response to a slower-than-expected economic recovery. In a note
on Monday, a team of strategists led by Carlos Sequeira upped
the share of exporters such as Vale SA in the bank's
so-called 10SIM stock-picking list for December.
Sequeira and his team replaced shares of BRF Brasil Foods SA
with those of the world's No. 1 meatpacker JBS SA
in the list, the note showed. BTG Pactual also
trimmed exposure to consumer stocks to 25 percent of the
recommended portfolio in December from 40 percent in November by
removing Lojas Americanas SA and Cia Hering SA
. The strategists are also adding Autometal SA
on a bet "that light vehicle sales in Brazil will
remain strong" ... "and Mexican operations will stay
profitable."