A decision by Brazil's government to lower a benchmark rate for
subsidized corporate loans should bolster shares in some
infrastructure companies, energy producers and real estate
developers, analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a
Thursday report. State development bank BNDES trimmed the
so-called TJLP rate to 5 percent on Wednesday,
in a move to help spur investments and demand for corporate
credit.
Infrastructure companies with the largest exposure to the
debt linked to the TJLP rate are ALL America Lstina Logística SA
and OHL Brasil SA, analysts led by David
Beker said. Infrastructure investments levered at the TJLP rate
"would generate a higher return to equity." Other companies that
could benefit include mall developer Iguatemi Empresa de
Shopping Centers SA and energy producer MPX Energia
SA, the analysts added.