HSBC Securities analyst Sarah Leshner began on Monday coverage
of six asset-backed securities in the Brazilian oil and gas
equipment and services industry, saying the bonds offer an
opportunity for investors to play the sector while being
shielded from volatility in prices and output volumes. Leshner
initiated coverage of debt issued by QGOG and Schahin with an
"overweight" recommendation, and a "neutral" one for Odebrecht.
Bonds for these companies have rallied along with the rest
of the market in the last three months but still offer a
potential compression in yields of about one percentage point to
comparable debt issued by Petróleo Brasileiro SA, the
state-controlled oil company known as Petrobras. The lower the
yield, the higher the price for a bond.
According to Leshner, "each issue benefits from a strong
relationship with Petrobras, securitization in the form of rig
equipment, and tight bond structures," adding that "we see
compelling relative value opportunities in the sector on the
back of undervalued differences in underlying assets, structures
and operators."