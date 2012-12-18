Brazilian consumer electronics maker IGB Eletronica SA
said on Tuesday that it would begin selling its line
of smartphones in Brazil under the brand "IPHONE," a name to
which it has exclusive rights in the local market.
The first model will be called "Neo One," IGB said in a
securities filing. The company was formed this year after the
restructuring of Gradiente Eletronica SA, which had applied for
exclusive rights in Brazil to register its products under the
name IPHONE in 2000.
The filing said Gradiente had foreseen the revolution in the
convergence of voice and data over the Internet at the time,
before Apple Inc's iPhone existed. In 2008, the company
secured rights to the name from a local regulator of patents.