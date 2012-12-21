Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
The board of directors of commercial real estate investment trust company BR Properties SA chose billionaire financier André Esteves as its chairman, according to a securities filing on Friday. Esteves is the chief executive and main shareholder of BTG Pactual Group, which bought a 28.1 percent stake in BR Properties almost a year ago.
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
FRANKFURT, June 3 German generic drug maker Stada will be in a position to stem takeovers of up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) thanks to its own acquisition by private equity, Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.