BRIEF-H-Farm signs preliminary agreement for acquisition of Little English School
* SAID ON THURSDAY H-FARM EDUCATION SIGNED PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF LITTLE ENGLISH SCHOOL OF VICENZA
Credit Suisse Group on Friday named José Olympio Pereira as chief executive of its Brazilian unit, overseeing investment banking, private banking and asset management divisions, according to a statement on Friday. He replaces Antonio Quintella, who left his position as CEO of Credit Suisse Americas earlier in the day.
Pereira was previously co-head of investment banking with Marcelo Kayath, who will now head the bank's head of fixed-income and equities for Latin America, the statement said. Quintella will move to São Paulo from New York to take over the chairmanship of the Brazilian unit's asset management division.
* SAID ON THURSDAY H-FARM EDUCATION SIGNED PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF LITTLE ENGLISH SCHOOL OF VICENZA
By Chris Thomas June 9 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, largely shrugging off a shockingly bad election result for British Prime Minister Theresa May that has plunged the UK into political chaos days before the start of Brexit talks. Sterling fell sharply, but with results still pointing to May's Conservatives forming a minority government, and analysts playing up the chances of a "softer" Brexit under that or an alternative left-wing coalition under Lab