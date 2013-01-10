BTG Pactual Group, Latin America's largest
independent investment bank, raised $1 billion from the sale of
seven-year debt senior unsecured debt late on Wednesday,
according to sources with direct knowledge of the transaction.
Another $50 million could be sold early on Thursday to Asian
investors, said the sources, who requested anonymity.
The bank agreed to pay investors a yield of 4.125 percent on
the bonds, the sources added. The investment banking unit of BTG
Pactual handled the transaction alongside those of Bank of
America Corp, Banco do Brasil SA, Banco
Bradesco SA and Banco Santander SA.
More than 300 investors placed firm bids for the securities,
with demand reaching about $6.4 billion, one of the sources
added. The bank did not have an immediate comment on the sale.