Tonon Bioenergia SA, a Brazilian ethanol producer, is offering to pay investors interest between 9.5 percent and 9.625 percent to sell up to $250 million of senior unsecured debt due in Jan. 2020, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters. Tonon hired the investment banking units of BTG Pactual Group , Itaú Unibanco Holdinga SA and Banco Santander SA to manage the transaction, the source added.