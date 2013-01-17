Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Thursday it had signed a contract for about 430 million reais ($211 million)with Brazil's Air Force (FAB) to update radar and communications systems on five EMB 145 AEW&C aircraft.

FAB will also acquire six workstations for planning and mission analysis to be used for training. Embraer's recently acquired subsidiary Atech will contribute to the new command and control systems.