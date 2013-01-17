BRIEF-Former U.S. senator Kelly Ayotte appointed to BAE Systems board
* Says former U.S. senator Kelly Ayotte has been appointed to its board of directors for a three-year term Source text for Eikon:
Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Thursday it had signed a contract for about 430 million reais ($211 million)with Brazil's Air Force (FAB) to update radar and communications systems on five EMB 145 AEW&C aircraft.
FAB will also acquire six workstations for planning and mission analysis to be used for training. Embraer's recently acquired subsidiary Atech will contribute to the new command and control systems.
TORONTO, June 2 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as slumping oil prices pressured energy shares, while the country's heavyweight financial services group also lost ground after bond yields fell on slower U.S. jobs growth.