UPDATE 1-KKR closes new Asia fund at record $9.3 bln, seeks bigger deals
* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March
The U.S. beef operations of Brazil-based meatpacker JBS SA could post better-than-expected profit margins in 2013 after Cargill decided to idle its beef processing plant in Plainview, easing pressure on cattle costs, analysts at BTG Group told clients in a note.
"We think JBS is one of the best positioned companies to benefit from a more disciplined US industry," wrote analysts Thiago Duarte, Enrico Grimaldi and Fabio Monteiro, reaffirming their "buy" rating on JBS stock.
* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.8 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.8 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 7