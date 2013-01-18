The U.S. beef operations of Brazil-based meatpacker JBS SA could post better-than-expected profit margins in 2013 after Cargill decided to idle its beef processing plant in Plainview, easing pressure on cattle costs, analysts at BTG Group told clients in a note.

"We think JBS is one of the best positioned companies to benefit from a more disciplined US industry," wrote analysts Thiago Duarte, Enrico Grimaldi and Fabio Monteiro, reaffirming their "buy" rating on JBS stock.