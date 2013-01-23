Cetip SA Mercados Organizados, the Brazilian
clearinghouse that calculates the nation's most widely used
interbank lending rate index, plans changes to the way it
calculates the so-called CDI rate, in a bid to
account for a new scenario of declining interest rates, Valor
Econômico newspaper reported on Wednesday.
According to Carlos Ratto, head of Cetip's commercial
division, the CDI will be calculated by a formula at moments
when the number of quotations is considered statistically
insufficient, Valor noted. Currently the CDI is calculated based
entirely on bid and ask quotations. Another change is that,
instead of eliminating the highest and lowest readings from the
calculation of the CDI, the new system will give extreme
readings a small weighting in the calculation of the rate, Ratto
told Valor.
A spokeswoman for Cetip was not immediately reachable to
confirm the content of the interview.