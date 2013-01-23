RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 23 Estacio Participacoes , a Brazilian operator of college and correspondence programs, and shareholders raised 768.8 million reais ($378.7 million) during a stock offering, according to a securities filing late Wednesday. The price for the offering was set at 42 reais per share. The company raised 616.8 million reais through a primary offering, with proceeds going to fund corporate purposes. Shareholders including Private Equity Partners C and GPCP4 Fundo de Investimento em Participacoes raised 151.8 million reais through a secondary offering.