German salts producer K+S AG plans to boost annual
output at its Chilean operation, Sociedad Punta de Lobos, by a
third to eight million tonnes, CEO Norbert Steiner said.
"After having enlarged the capacity of our port (in the
north) to eight million tonnes per year, we're working to also
increase the level of production from six million to eight
million," he told Reuters during a summit of European and Latin
American business leaders in Chile.
"After supplying salt to Latin and North America we also
plan to provide Asian countries with (industrial salt) from
Chile," Steiner said.
Chile and Germany signed a deal at the weekend to work
closer on boosting exploration and production of raw materials.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke)