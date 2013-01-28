BRIEF-Detsky Mir, Europlan included to MICEX and RTS indices as of June 16
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS REVISED THE CONSTITUENT LISTS OF THE MOSCOW EXCHANGE INDICES AS WELL AS FREE FLOATS EFFECTIVE FROM JUNE 16
Credit Suisse Group analysts lowered their recommendation on shares of Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações SA on Monday to "neutral" from "outperform," citing a tougher outlook for retailers and new acquisitions this year.
The analysts cut their 12-month target price for the stock by 10 percent to 28 reais. The prospect for slower sales growth in 2013 is likely to weigh especially on the major chains in BR Malls' shopping centers, wrote analysts led by Guilherme Rocha.
* DECIDES TO SUBMIT A REQUEST FOR DELISTING OF PAX ANLAGE SHARES