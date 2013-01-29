Analysts at BTG Pactual Group on Tuesday set a new price
target for shares in Cosan SA, Brazil's largest sugar
and ethanol producer, and upped their earnings estimates for
this and next fiscal years, citing strong operational
performance and the benefits of its vertical-integration
structure.
The new price target of 52 reais after reducing the
so-called holding discount - or the onus often attributed to
investment holding companies with different business arms - by
half to 5 percent. BTG Pactual raised its estimates for revenue
and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
by 2 percent and 5 percent for the 2013 and 2014 fiscal years,
respectively.
"We are anticipating unprecedentedly strong upstream and
downstream results, confirming our longstanding optimism on its
integrated business platform," analysts Thiago Duarte and Enrico
Grimaldi wrote in a client note.