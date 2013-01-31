BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
JBS SA, the world's largest meat packer, completed on Thursday the acquisition of Brazilian rival Independencia in an all-stock transaction.
JBS will hand over shareholders of Independencia, which in 2009 entered bankruptcy proceedings after failing to honor some of its obligations, as many as 22.99 million shares it kept at its coffers, according to a securities filing on Thursday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile and focused financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong cash position and high reserves in place. However the ratings also r