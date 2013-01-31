Grupo Pão de Açúcar , Brazil's biggest diversified retailer, expects sales of Easter goods to rise 7 percent this year from 2012, according to a newsletter published on Thursday.

The group reported earlier this month that gross sales growth slowed in the fourth quarter to 8.1 percent from a year earlier, while sales at stores open for 12 month or more expanded just 5.8 percent -- the slowest since early 2009.