Credit Suisse Group strategists led by Andrew Campbell shuffled
the composition of the shop's Brazil equity portfolio for
February as inflation expectations worsened markedly in recent
weeks. For February, Campbell and his team recommend investors
adding shares in inflation-resistant sectors such as card
payment processors, property, beverages as well as financial
exchanges and depositary services at the expense of large banks,
oil and gas and retail.
After raising banks to "market weight" in December, the
strategists cut the rating on that sector to "underweight" as
credit growth remains slow and provisions are expected to stay
high. Credit Suisse increased exposure to Cetip SA Mercados
Organizados and commercial real estate company BR
Properties SA.
Exposure to oil and gas was reduced given the "structural
problems" afflicting Petróleo Brasileiro SA, allowing
Campbell and his team to increase the stake of cyclical goods
stocks in the model portfolio.