Analysts at JPMorgan Securities led by Domingos Falavina raised
the price target and recommendation on shares in Brazilian card
payment processor Cielo SA and insurance broker
Brasil Insurance SA because of their resilience to
lackluster economic activity and their current, more appealing
valuations relative to other financial stocks. Falavina and his
team upped the target on Cielo to 64 reais from a prior 53
reais, and on Brasil Insurance to 25 reais from 21 reais. Both
stocks have now an "overweight" recommendation.
The analysts also cut their recommendations on Brazilian
insurer Porto Seguro SA and Bolsa Mexicana de Valores
SAB to "neutral" and left their price targets
unchanged.