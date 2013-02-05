Brazilian stocks opened higher on Tuesday, led by shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, after Brazil's second-biggest lender reported a slump in loan delinquencies and released a better-than-expected outlook for bad-loan provisions for 2013.

Itau Unibanco shares rose nearly 3 percent, while rivals Banco Bradesco SA and Banco do Brasil SA added 2.2 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

The benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.49 percent to 59,870.53 shortly after opening.