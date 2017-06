Otavio Lazcano, chief financial officer of Brazilian Billionaire Eike Batista's EBX group, has left the company, Brazil's Veja weekly news magazine reported on its website.

Lazcano, who ran EBX-controlled LLX Logistica SA, a port and port real estate operator, was considered one of Batista's closest confidants. His departure, if confirmed, adds to a shakeup in the group that has led to the replacement of five of six EBX-group-company presidents in the last year. EBX declined to comment.