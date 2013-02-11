Home Capital regulatory hearing adjourned until June 26
TORONTO, June 2 A regulatory hearing to investigate claims Home Capital Group Inc and three of its long-time executives had misled investors was on Friday adjourned until June 26.
Paraguay authorized the sale of Monsanto's Intacta RR2 Pro genetically modified soybeans, the country's agriculture ministry said on Monday.
Like Monsanto's popular Roundup Ready soy, these beans are resistant to glyphosate-based herbicides, but they also help protect against caterpillars.
Paraguay is the world's No. 4 soybean exporter, although it lags far behind top three suppliers the United States, Brazil and Argentina.
A group of Paraguayan farmers asked the country's courts last week to stop U.S. biotech giant Monsanto from charging royalties for use of its Roundup Ready soybeans, arguing the company's patent on the seeds had expired.
LONDON, June 2 European private equity firm Investindustrial has invited the investment vehicle of Alibaba's founder Jack Ma to submit a joint bid of more than 800 million euros ($900 million) for L'Oreal's The Body Shop, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, just days before a deadline for final bids.